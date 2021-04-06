Jackson County is withdrawing its support of a Covid vaccination center at the county agricultural center.
Board of Commissioners chairman Tom Crow said April 5 that the county would no longer provide support services for the site, although the state would be welcome to use the facility if it wanted to continue with providing vaccinations there.
Crow said that around 700 people were vaccinated at the site on March 31, but that only 70 of those were from Jackson County.
Crow said that it isn't clear how people from Atlanta and other areas get on the state list and sent to the Jackson County location while some local citizens are being sent as far away as Atlanta for vaccinations.
The chairman said he had wanted the site to primarily serve local citizens and was disappointed at the lack of organization surrounding the vaccine efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.