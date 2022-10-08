Jackson County’s four high schools topped the state’s average graduation rate for 2022.
The Georgia Department of Education released the four-year cohort graduation rates on Oct. 6. The state’s graduation rate average came in at 84.1%. Three-out-of-the-four high schools in Jackson County topped the state average by at least 10 percentage points.
