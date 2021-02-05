Covid deaths in Jackson County have topped 100 people.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 102 deaths with 10 other deaths suspected of the virus.
The grim milestone hits as new variants of the virus are being reported in the state. Those variants are thought to be more contagious than the type that has dominated the pandemic so far in the state.
While deaths in the county continue to go up, the pace of new cases continues to slow. The 7-day average has dropped from a high of 100 per day on Jan. 11 to 45 per day Feb. 3.
As of Feb. 3, 410 people from the county have been hospitalized with the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.