COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in Jackson County over the past week.
As of Monday, Dec. 13, the 7-day rolling average is 13.3 new cases per day, up from 11 on Monday, Dec. 6.
On Friday, Dec. 10, there were 36 new COVID cases reported in the county, the highest it’s been since early October.
Jackson County has seen 170 new COVID cases over the past two weeks, much higher than the state average on a per capita basis.
The county remains fourth highest in the state for total confirmed cases per capita since the start of the pandemic. There have been 13,231 COVID cases in Jackson County with 215 deaths and 13 probable COVID-19 deaths.
Forty-five percent of Jackson County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, compared to the state average of 52%.
Area hospitalizations have also been on the rise over the past couple of weeks. Northeast Georgia Health System is treating 71 confirmed COVID patients, up from 62 on Monday, Dec. 6. Piedmont Athens Regional does not report its COVID numbers.
