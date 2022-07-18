COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the county and state.
As of July 13, the 7-day rolling average in Jackson County is 24.6 cases per day. That's up from the week prior, when the average was 19.4 cases per day.
The county continues to top the state average when looking at new cases over the past two weeks per capita.
The recent numbers are likely much lower than reality since at-home testing is now available and doesn't have to be reported to the state.
Since the start of the pandemic, Jackson County has seen 19,284 confirmed COVID cases, resulting in 274 deaths and 19 probable deaths.
