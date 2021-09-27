Nine more Jackson County residents have died of COVID-19, according to a state update on Friday, Sept. 24. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 173 confirmed COVID deaths in Jackson County and 13 probable COVID deaths.
There have been 12,257 COVID cases among Jackson County residents since the start of the pandemic, making Jackson the fifth highest county in the state per capita.
But there is some good news this week: The number of COVID cases has dropped significantly over the past couple of weeks. Jackson County has had 585 new cases over the past two weeks. That’s still higher than the state average on a per capita-basis, but it’s significantly lower than it has been in recent weeks.
As of Sept. 27, the 7-day rolling average of COVID cases is 30 cases-per-day.
The county still lags the state in vaccination rates, with 41% of Jackson Countians fully-vaccinated. Across the state, 47% of residents are fully-vaccinated.
