The rate of confirmed COVID cases jumped over the past week in Jackson County even as the overall rate in the state has been declining.
Jackson County saw its 7-day average climb to 25.3 on Monday, up from a rate of 18.6 a week earlier. Monday's 7-day average rate was almost as high at the county's highest rate of 25.9 on July 31.
Anchoring the sudden rise was a record-setting number of positive cases in one day with 41 confirmed on Aug. 29. That date also saw the most tests given in a single day with 229 people tested.
In addition to the rising case rate, three more countians died from the virus over the last week, bringing the total to 25 deaths since the pandemic began. That's the most deaths in a seven-day period in the county.
Eight more people from Jackson County were also hospitalized over the past week, bringing the total to 129 total hospitalizations from COVID.
Overall, nearly 1,500 people in Jackson County have tested positive for the virus since March. The rate of people testing positive (out of all tests given) was 9.9% on Monday. Over the past two weeks, the percent of positive cases was 8%, below the state rate of 8.9% for the same period.
