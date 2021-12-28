COVID cases have spiked across Jackson County and the State of Georgia over the past couple of weeks.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Dec. 27 update, Jackson County has had 378 new COVID cases over the past two weeks. That’s lower than the state average per capita largely due to a rise in cases in the metro-Atlanta area.
Christmas Day was a particularly bad day for Jackson County and the state. Jackson County had 91 confirmed COVID cases reported that day, the highest spike since mid-September. Statewide, there were 10,044 COVID cases reported on Christmas Day, the second highest spike since the start of the pandemic.
Jackson County remains fourth in the state when looking at cumulative cases per capita, behind Chattahoochee, Stewart and Whitfield counties.
There have been 13,601 COVID cases in Jackson County, 220 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths.
Jackson County’s seven-day moving average is 39.4 cases per day.
Area hospitals are again seeing higher numbers of COVID patients. On Dec. 27, Northeast Georgia Health System had 110 COVID patients, up from 46 one month prior. Of those 110 patients, 71% are unvaccinated and the average patient age is 63. The percentage of those unvaccinated in critical care is 100%.
Piedmont Regional Medical Center does not report daily COVID numbers.
Forty-five percent of county residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. That’s below the state average of 53%.
