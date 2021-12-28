Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.