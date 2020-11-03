Covid cases have been surging in Jackson County over the last two weeks, indicative of a new wave about to hit the area.
Jackson now has the third-highest rate of virus cases in Northeast Georgia with 304 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. Only Franklin County and Towns County have higher rates in the Northeast Georgia area.
A second indicator shows that over the last week, the average number of daily confirmed cases has jumped to 19.3 per day, up from just 9 per day on Oct. 8.
A third indicator of a surge shows that the percent of people getting tested for the virus and testing positive has gone up to 12.9%, up from 6.1% on Oct. 13.
The county had three earlier waves of cases that hit on July 30, Sept. 4 and Sept. 21.
Since March, 2,514 people have been confirmed with Covid in the county.
The number of confirmed deaths has also gone up to 42 with four additional deaths suspected, but not yet confirmed.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus has gone up recently as well with 213 hospitalizations since March.
