The rolling average of daily COVID cases has remained relatively low in Jackson County over the past few weeks.
As of Friday, Nov. 19, the 7-day rolling average was 7 new cases per day. However, the county is higher than the state average in new cases over the past two weeks per capita. The county has seen 86 new COVID cases in the past two weeks (that's 115 new cases per 100,000 residents, compared to the state average of 90).
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has had 12,967 confirmed COVID cases. Jackson is now sixth highest in the state when looking at confirmed cases per capita behind Chattahoochee, Stewart, Whitfield, Miller and Stephens counties.
The number of COVID deaths in the county rose to 209 over the past few weeks. There have also been 13 probable COVID deaths.
Forty-four percent of Jackson County residents are fully vaccinated, compared to the state average of 51%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.