Jackson County’s daily COVID-19 rate has picked up slightly over the past few weeks.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Dec. 6 that the county’s 7-day moving average was 11.1 cases per day. That’s still relatively low when compared to the numbers in August-October. But the rate has increased over the past few weeks. On Nov. 15, the average daily rate was 5.6 cases per day.
Jackson County has seen 148 new COVID cases over the past two weeks, significantly higher than the state average per capita.
Since the start of the pandemic, Jackson County has had 13,144 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s the fourth highest in the state per capita. Those cases have resulted in 843 hospitalizations and 213 deaths. There have also been 13 probable COVID deaths.
Forty-five percent of county residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, compared to the state average of 52%.
Statewide, there have been 1,290,778 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 90,095 hospitalizations and 25,824 deaths. There have also been 4,867 probable COVID deaths statewide. Meanwhile, the new Omicron variant has been detected in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.