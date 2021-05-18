Jackson County has gone over a month without a confirmed death from Covid, the longest death-free stretch since the pandemic began.
The county’s last confirmed Covid death was on April 6. A preliminary report suggests that there may have been a Covid death on May 6, but that has not been confirmed.
Ironically, the county’s first Covid death was recorded on April 6, 2020. Since then, 141 people from Jackson County have died from the virus and another 11 are suspected to have died from Covid.
The two deaths reported in April this year was the lowest monthly totals since the pandemic began last year.
To date, the county has recorded 9,877 confirmed virus cases and 512 hospitalizations due to Covid.
But the number of new cases has dropped dramatically since it peaked in January.
Currently, the county is only averaging around 2-5 new cases per day. At its peak on Jan. 4, the county recorded 187 cases in one day and averaged over 100 new cases per day for over a week.
While the number of cases has fallen, the rate of people being vaccinated has also dropped.
So far, only 28% of county citizens have had at least one vaccine shot and only 23% are fully vaccinated. That is far below the state rate of 37% with at least one shot and 30% fully vaccinated.
