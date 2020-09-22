The number of people from Jackson County who have died from the COVID virus hit 30 this week, two more than last week.
The overall trend of cases in the county has been below what it was in early September and August, but the number of positive cases continues to remain in the moderate range at 321 per 100,000 people.
A total of 152 people in the county have been hospitalized since the virus hit in March with nearly 1,900 total confirmed cases on record.
