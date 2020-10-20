The number of COVID cases has ticked up over the last week in Jackson County as the total number of deaths hit 40 since March.
The seven-day average was up to 13.3 cases per day since Oct. 14, up from a low of nine on Oct. 7.
Jackson County has had 2,259 people test positive for COVID so far. Some 183 people have been hospitalized from the virus.
While the number and rate is rising, it's not yet near the county's high of 26.1 cases per day seen on Sept. 4. The county also had a high spike in cases on July 30.
DEATHS
Over the last week, the county hit another grim milestone as the total deaths topped 40. That is a rate of 53.5 deaths per 100,000 population, a moderate rate compared to nearby Hall County which is at 81.4 deaths per 100,000. But Jackson's rate is higher than in Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Madison County and Clarke County.
Northeast Georgia's highest rate of deaths is in Habersham County which has a rate of 163.8 deaths per 100,000 people.
SCHOOLS
While the overall number of COVID cases is rising across the county, local school systems reported lower absences due to the virus last week.
Both the Commerce and Jefferson systems have been reporting relatively low numbers of actual cases and quarantines due to COVID contact since school began in August.
The Jackson County School System has had some spikes in cases, most notably in some of its West Jackson schools where Gum Springs Elementary School went to remote learning for a week due to a high number of quarantines.
But last week, the system reported low quarantine numbers with only 2.2% of students or staff out due to quarantine and only one known positive case among students or staff.
