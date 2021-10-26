Jackson County is nearing a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 200 people have died from virus since last March.
As of Oct. 25, the county has had 12,817 confirmed COVID cases. Jackson remains fourth in the state of cases per capita.
There have been 195 confirmed COVID deaths in Jackson County and 13 probable COVID deaths.
Like much of the state, the county has seen a large decrease in COVID cases over the past month. Over the past two weeks, there have been 180 new COVID cases reported in Jackson County, still higher than the state average per capita. The 7-day moving average has dropped dramatically over the past few weeks, now totaling 9.3 cases per day on average in the county.
Forty-four percent of Jackson County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. That’s below the state average, which reached a milestone this week with 50% of Georgia residents fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.