COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in Jackson County throughout the week. Numbers began rising at the beginning of July after a month of consistently low COVID cases.
On July 22, there were 17 new cases reported in Jackson County, bringing the 7-day rolling average of daily cases to 9.4.
The month prior (June 22), there were 0 confirmed cases with a rolling 7-day average of 0.9 cases.
Over the past two weeks, there have been 89 new COVID cases in Jackson County. That’s 119 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is above the state average of 101 new cases over the past two weeks per 100,000 residents.
One new death was reported in Jackson County this week, bringing the total to 140 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic. There’s been a total of 8,754 cases in Jackson County.
Meanwhile, the county’s vaccination rate continues to lag behind the state average.
Thirty-seven percent of county residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccination, compared to the state average of 45%.
Thirty-four percent of Jackson Countians are fully vaccinated, compared to 40% statewide.
