Jackson County’s COVID-19 numbers have continued to make a sharp decline over the past week.
As of Monday, Feb. 14, the rolling 7-day average was 17.3 new cases per day. That’s far lower than the week prior when the average was 50 cases per day. It’s also a major decrease from the month prior when the average was 148.9 new cases per day on Jan. 14.
The county is still above the state average when looking at new cases over the past two weeks per capita.
Jackson County has had 18,346 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. There have been 244 deaths and 14 probable COVID-19 deaths.
