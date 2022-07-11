After several months of low numbers, COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in the county and across the state. While the rate is nowhere near what it was during the peak in December and January, there has been an increase in cases over the past few weeks. The numbers are likely lower than reality given the availability of at-home testing which doesn’t have to be reported to the state.
As of July 6, the seven-day moving average in the county is 19 cases per day. That average had been below 10 each day from late February through June 1.
Jackson County is above the state average when looking at new cases over the past two weeks per 100,000 residents (356 in the county compared to 291 across the state).
The county has also topped a new milestone, surpassing 19,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Jackson County has had 19,121 cases, 274 COVID-related deaths and 18 probable deaths.
Jackson County remains the fourth highest county in the state when looking at confirmed cases per capita behind Chattahoochee, Stewart and Whitfield counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.