Schools in Jackson County are seeing an uptick in the number of Covid cases hitting both students and staff.
The Jackson County School System is the hardest hit so far with just above 1% of students and staff affected. Some 130 students and 14 staff members were Covid positive early this week.
Both the Commerce and Jefferson systems were just under 1% officials said.
Jefferson Middle School saw an increase in Covid cases last week, leading to the implementation of additional measures to deal with the problem.
County school system officials said that additional measures are also being taken due to the rise in Covid cases.
