Jackson County’s daily COVID rate has steadily declined over the past couple of weeks.
As of Feb. 7, the 7-day moving average is 49.4 new cases per day in Jackson County, down from the week prior when that total was 99.7 new cases per day. It’s also significantly lower than it was a month ago, when average was 150.7 new cases per day.
The county has seen 18,224 cumulative COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 242 confirmed deaths and 14 probable-COVID deaths.
Forty-seven percent of county residents are fully vaccinated. Eighteen percent have gotten a booster.
