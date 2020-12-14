The rate of confirmed Covid cases continues to spiral up in Jackson County with new highs set over the last week.
As of Dec. 14, the county had a two-week case rate of 969 cases per 100,000 people, the second highest rate in Northeast Georgia.
On Dec. 11, the county set a new one-day high with 73 confirmed cases.
The county's positive rate over the last two weeks also remains high at 18.1% of tests proving to be positive, a rate higher than the overall state rate of 12.5%.
Some 54 people have died from the virus since March and another nine people are suspected to have died from the virus. While most have been over the age of 60, the county's youngest reported death so far was of a 33-year-old female of Asian decent, according to state data. She had no known underlying conditions.
A little over 275 people have been hospitalized from the virus since the pandemic began and nearly 4,000 people, 3,912, have tested positive for the virus in Jackson County since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.