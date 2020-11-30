Jackson County reached a grim new milestone over the past week as the county notched a total of 51 confirmed deaths from the Covid virus and six other deaths are suspected to be due to the virus.
As the deaths go up, the number of confirmed virus cases and trend lines are also going up.
Some observers believe the Thanksgiving holiday will also cause a further spike in the numbers over the coming weeks.
As of Nov. 30, here's the updated data:
• Jackson County set a record of 45 confirmed cases reported in a single day on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving day.)
• The county also reached a new high of cases over a week's average on Nov. 26 with an average of 29 cases per day. The average fell some following that due to the holiday weekend and a lack of reporting over the holidays, but was trending upwards on Nov. 30.
• On Nov. 30, the county's rate of infections per 100,000 population was 507, one of the highest reported in Northeast Georgia. Neighboring Banks County also reported a high rate of 616 per 100,000 population.
• Since March, the county has reported 3,180 confirmed Covid cases with the PCR test and another 246 with the Antigen test.
• 254 people in Jackson have been hospitalized since March with the virus.
• North Georgia Medical Center reported on Nov. 30 that it was treating 176 patients with confirmed Covid, a huge jump in its patient count since the first of November.
