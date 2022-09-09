The Georgia Department of Public Health has placed a COVID Testing Kiosk in Jefferson.
The kiosk is located at 59 Bill Mahaffey Lane, Jefferson. This is the street that runs between the Jackson County Administration Building and The Jackson Herald.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 10:54 am
The Georgia Department of Public Health has placed a COVID Testing Kiosk in Jefferson.
The kiosk is located at 59 Bill Mahaffey Lane, Jefferson. This is the street that runs between the Jackson County Administration Building and The Jackson Herald.
The tests are FREE and the turn around is approximately 12 hours.
Below is a link with information on how the test works. There will be signs at the intersection of Gordon Street and Bill Mahaffey Lane pointing to the kiosk.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.