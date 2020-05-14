The Department of Public Health will be conducting COVID-19 testing in Commerce next week, May 18-23.
The hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The location will be in front of Jackson County Health Department at 623 S. Elm Street, Commerce.
Please call the nursing hotline at (706)340-0996 to receive instructions before you arrive.
For more testing information, please refer to the attached memo from the DPH.
COVID DATA UPDATE
In Jackson County as of May 12, there have been 124 confirmed cases of the virus with three deaths and 22 hospitalizations.
Statewide, there have been 1,461 deaths and over 6,100 hospitalizations due to the virus. However, the overall trend has been downward in recent days.
Near Jackson, both Gwinnett and Hall counties have had large outbreaks of the virus. As of May 12, Hall reported 257 hospitalizations and 29 deaths while Gwinnett has had 443 hospitalizations and 96 deaths.
Barrow County has also had high numbers with 55 hospitalizations and six deaths while Clarke County has had 13 deaths and 32 hospitalizations.
Banks County has had no deaths while Madison County has recorded one death.
REOPENINGS CONTINUES
Although a number of local restaurants have not fully reopened for dine-in service, some have. Most area Waffle Houses are open and some of the large chain restaurants at Banks Crossing have also begun to offer dine-in service.
Traffic has also picked up in recent days on county roads and streets as the state began to relax its shelter-in-place orders. Some businesses that had closed have reopened, but with some modifications.
Most local businesses have installed glass barriers at checkout counters and many stores have their floors marked for social distancing space. Many citizens continue to wear a mask while shopping, although that isn't always the case and hasn't been mandated by the state.
Some local governments have begun meeting in person again, but with modified seating for greater distancing. Some local governments, however, continue to meet via Zoom or some other online service, such as Facebook Live. Technical glitches are common with many of the meetings, especially with low sound quality making conversations difficult to hear.
There also appears to be more family and personal gatherings in recent days, especially for Mother's Day last Sunday.
WHAT'S NEXT?
While large gatherings continue to be discouraged by public health officials, some modified gatherings for high school graduations and other events are being planned.
The economic hit from the virus-related shutdowns is causing high unemployment in some sectors, especially in hospitality. Some large businesses have also had employees test positive and have modified some of their operations to compensate.
The full economic hit won't be known until later in the summer as stimulus funds and unemployment pay begins to fade if there isn't another federal bill to pump additional dollars into the economy.
For now, local schools are planning to reopen in the fall for normal classes, but that could change if there is a resurgence of the virus in June and July. The Commerce City School System is planning to alter its calendar for next year, starting a week later and shortening the year for both teachers and students.
That move could be repeated in other area systems as the state plans to do a massive budget cut this summer, a move that will hit school systems hard since that is the largest area of state spending. A shortened school year would be one way to cut costs in local schools.
