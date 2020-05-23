Free testing for COVID continues this week in Commerce behind the Jackson County EMS Station 1 on South Broad Street. This is in the parking lot with the Jackson County Health Department and Lanier Tech.
Officials will be there Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials recommend you call the DPH hotline at (706)340-0996 before you come, but you can just drive up and get tested as well.
