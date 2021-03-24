Vaccines — Jackson County
Total doses administed — 9,973
Dose 1 — 6,603
Dose 2 — 3,370
Doses per 100,000 — 14,691
Covid — Jackson County
Cases confirmed — 9,406
Cases per 100,000 — 11,006
Deaths — 128 + 11 probable
Hospitalizations — 477
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 7:45 pm
