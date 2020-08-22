Total deaths from the COVID virus has hit 19 people in Jackson County according to state data.
The county reported 1,293 cases to date as of Aug. 21 with 120 hospitalized.
Meanwhile, the Jackson County School System's weekly virus report said the system was monitoring eight active COVID cases and that 64 people in the system had been put under quarantine due to COVID exposure. Among the programs affected by the quarantine has been the EJCHS softball team, which postponed some games due to COVID exposure. GSES has also been impacted by the virus, having closed some grades for several days last week due to exposure among the school's leadership team.
The City of Commerce School System reported no active COVID cases and no quarantines since the beginning off school a week ago.
The overall seven-day average of cases in Jackson County ticked up last week to an average of 20.1 per day, up from 17.3 a week earlier.
Statewide, nearly 5,000 people have died from the virus.
