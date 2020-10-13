Jackson County continues to report deaths from the COVID virus despite an overall downward trend in weekly case reports.
Since March, 38 people from Jackson County have died, according to state data. The county has had 2,155 confirmed virus cases and 175 people have been hospitalized.
But the seven-day average of confirmed cases has trended downward in a stair-step line since Sept. 20. As of Oct. 12, the seven day average was nine cases per day reported. The county hit a high of 26.4 case per day on Sept. 4.
Local school systems are also reporting a drop in students and staff under quarantine over the last couple of weeks. The most notable change has been at Gum Spring Elementary School where at one point, around 25% of students and staff were under quarantine due to exposure to the virus. The school took a week break to do remote learning, a move which dramatically lowered that number down into single digits.
