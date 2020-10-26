The number of COVID cases has remained stable over the past week with the number of deaths remaining at 40.
Some 2,361 people have tested positive for the virus since March and 192 have been hospitalized as of Oct. 26.
But the rolling average of positive cases remains around 13 per day, down from a high of over 26 per day in early September.
While some states are now seeing major outbreaks in the Midwest and West, Georgia has mostly remind stable in recent weeks.
In Northeast Georgia, nearby Franklin County has seen an uptick in cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks as have some counties in south Georgia.
Nationally, health officials are warning of possible problems in the coming months as the flu season begins, perhaps bringing additional complications to COVID patients.
The Jefferson City School System saw its first flu case last week, officials said.
While much of the local economy is open, wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large crowds seems to have become a routine part of daily life in Jackson County.
Some large events, such as Jefferson's annual Halloween Walk, have been canceled, but schools and sporting events continue with modifications. Most churches are back to in-person services and most restaurants are again serving in dining rooms.
In addition, most local government meetings that had been done remotely online are now transiting back to in-person meetings.
