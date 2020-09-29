The number of COVID cases in Jackson County has trended downward over the last week.
But the number of deaths continue to rise with the county now at 32 deaths from the virus.
Jackson is also not designated an "emerging" or "high transmission" county by the state.
Current Jackson County data (as of Sept. 28):
Deaths = 32
Total Cases =1,991
Hospitalizations = 164
Cases/100k (last 2 weeks) = 301
% of tests positive (last 7 days) = 7.6%
School quarantine reporting (last week's reporting):
Jackson County School System = 4.8% of in-person students and staff (391 people) on quarantine
• GESE was the system's highest with 21.5% of students and staff on quarantine. The system's west side schools had a higher rate of quarantine than the east side (9.4% vs. 3.7%)
Jefferson City School System = .8% of students and 1.5% of staff on quarantine
Commerce City School System = 14 students and staff on quarantine with 3 active cases known.
