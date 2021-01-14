Local citizens will be able to get a Covid vaccine in Jackson County starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Jackson County EMA director Bryan Bullock announced that both locations of the county's health departments in Jefferson and Commerce will begin administering the vaccine starting on that date.
You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.
The number to the Jefferson office is (706)367-5204 and Commerce is (706)335-3895.
Currently, vaccines are available for those who are first responders, healthcare workers and over the age of 65, Category 1a.
It's not known when others will be able to schedule a vaccine.
