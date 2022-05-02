Commerce Primary School recently received an update to its playground over spring break after several employees were determined to give the area a makeover.
Alicia Vargas, parent engagement and community outreach coordinator for Commerce City Schools, stated that the old equipment was inadequate as the school has expanded over the years to include 60 plus students.
An updated playground was the vision of Lauren Brown, Pre-K teacher, and Alicia Vargas, who applied for several grants.
The Home Depot donated $10,000 and Kiwanis donated $5,000 to make the purchase of the new commercial playground a reality, along with a few other local businesses who donated for the cause.
Students, teachers and community officials gathered outside Commerce Primary School for the ribbon cutting on Monday, April 25. “This is our second project we have worked on with The Home Depot,” stated Vargas. “First, we installed a special needs playground and then our second phase was to update this playground. We know the kids are going to love it.”
Vargas also stated that the school has recently purchased property on Deer Trail where they are making plans to build a new facility for the Pre-K through fifth grade schools within the next five to seven years. Vargas said that it is possible that the old buildings will be demolished in order to make room for a sports field.
“Our new playground equipment is able to be disassembled should we decide to move,” said Vargas. Vargas thanks Tim Nunn, landscaper for Commerce City Schools, who singly handily installed the playground over spring break, Chris Wilson, manager of The Home Depot, Lincoln Andrews, representative of The Home Depot and Darryl Gumz, governor-elect of Georgia District of Kiwanis for their donations.
Vargas also thanks the nine local business donors including: Performance Freight, Trademark Medical, Hyman Brown Insurance, Commerce Spinal, Seymours Towing, El Parian Downtown Commerce, Fit to a Tee, Adams Corner and Caltay Farms and Up Stairs on Broad.
Those in attendance for the ribbon cutting included Tevin Dunbar, corporal with Commerce Police Department and school resource officer, Chris Wilson, Cara Lindsey, principal; Mandy Lund, assistance principal, Holden Nunn, son of Tim Nunn; Darryl Gumz, Jennifer Stancil representing Performance Freight and Upstairs on Broad, Alicia Vargas and several teachers and their students.
