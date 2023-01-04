Andy Crawford has announced his candidacy for Superior Court Judge in the Piedmont Circuit.
Crawford is a career prosecutor who has litigated cases in Barrow, Banks and Jackson counties.
“I have had the unique experience of spending my career in every courthouse in the Piedmont Circuit,” Crawford said in his announcement. “I have seen firsthand how the justice system interacts with the citizens of our communities, and as judge I will make it my top priority to ensure our system is fair, efficient, and secures the rights of everyone.”
Crawford is a graduate of Jackson County High School, the University of Georgia and Mercer University. Upon graduating from law school, he returned to the area with his wife, Allison, who has worked in special education in the Jackson County School System for 13 years. They have three daughters.
Andy has served on the staff of the Piedmont Drug and Mental Health Courts, chaired the Jackson County Child Fatality Review Board, was appointed Solicitor for Jefferson Municipal Court, coached mock trial at Jefferson High School, and spoken at numerous career days in the Barrow, Jackson and Jefferson school systems. He was elected to serve as president of the Piedmont Bar Association for 2023.
He is the treasurer of Corner-Stone Baptist Church where he also serves as an elder, a member of the Rotary Club of Winder, board member for the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame, a member of Leadership Barrow through the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer with iServe Ministries, a board member for Butterfly Dreams Horse Farm for therapeutic riding for special needs children, and has coached baseball, football, and soccer for the parks and rec department.
“I was fortunate to grow up in this community and now I am grateful to be raising my own daughters here. As Georgia continues to see growth, I will work hard as Superior Court Judge to shepherd our local justice system through this period of change so that the community we love remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Crawford is running to replace the Honorable Currie Mingledorff, who was elected in 2008 as Superior Court Judge in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. Judge Mingledorff announced he will retire at the end of his term.
