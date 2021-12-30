Two new members have been appointed to serve on the Jackson EMC Foundation Board of Directors. Rosa Crescenti, of Jackson County, and Candy Greene, of Barrow County, were each appointed to serve a three-year term by the Jackson EMC Board of Directors during its November board meeting.
The Jackson EMC Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization established to represent the members of Jackson EMC and distribute money collected from members participating in Operation Round Up. The 11-member volunteer board of directors meets monthly to review and select grant applications for worthwhile, charitable purposes that will improve lives and respond to immediate needs.
Since Operation Round Up’s beginning more than 17 years ago, the Foundation has awarded more than $17 million through 1,685 grants to organizations and 408 to individuals.
Rosa Crescenti
Rosa Crescenti is the owner and CEO of AtWork Personnel Services, a staffing company serving Jackson, Barrow and Gwinnett counties. Her career also includes 12 years of experience in international sales.
Crescenti is a graduate of the Universidad de Lima, Peru, with a degree in mass communication. She is a graduate of the Leadership Jackson program through the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
She currently serves on the Treehouse Board of Directors and is a mentor with Heirborn Servants. She is an active member of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. She is also active in the Foothills of Georgia chapter of SHRM.
Candy Greene
Candy Greene is a native of Barrow County and serves as the community director at Bethlehem Church. Her career also includes 14 years of experience in the banking industry. She is a graduate Cum Laude from the University of Georgia with a degree in business administration-finance from the Terry College of Business. Greene is a graduate of the Leadership Barrow program through the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Greene currently serves as secretary of the Adult Literacy Barrow Board of Directors. She is a co-founding board member and former director of New Path 1010, Inc. She also previously served on The Ministry Village Board of Directors and is past president of the Winder Rotary Club and former board chair of the YMCA of Georgia's Piedmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.