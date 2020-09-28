A water main break in Jefferson has left some customers temporarily without service.
The water main break occurred Sept. 28 along Hwy. 82, opposite the sediment pond for the city reservoir (the old Stovall House).
Jefferson officials said Northminster Estates, the Jackson County Courthouse complex and a few residences on Hwy. 53 will be without water for a while.
Subdivisions along Hwy. 82 may have low water pressure or be temporarily out of water while the line sections are being isolated.
"Crews are isolating the section of mains before making repairs," the city said in its announcement. "They are also waiting on response for an emergency utility locate before starting work. ... A precise out of service time cannot be determined until the break is exposed."
