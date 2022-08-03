A move by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to implement impact fees in unincorporated areas of the county came under fire Aug. 1 from an unlikely source — BOC chairman Tom Crow.
In a lengthy discussion during the first hearing on implementing county impact fees, Crow complained that the recommended fee of $3,000 per new residential unit isn't high enough to cover all the actual costs brought by new residents.
The BOC is slated to hold a second hearing and a vote on impact fees Aug. 15.
In both a written and verbal report, Crow outlined a number of questions he had about the work of the county's impact fee committee and its consultant, Jerry Witz & Associates. The committee was created in Oct. 2021 to create an impact fee system during a one-year residential building moratorium put in place by the BOC. That moratorium could be lifted later this month, one month earlier than scheduled.
If approved, the impact fees would only affect new developments in unincorporated Jackson County.
CROW OUTLINES QUESTIONS
Crow's data suggested the actual cost of accommodating a new household for impact fee listed projects (EMA, EMS, Sheriff, Jail, Courts, animal control, parks & rec and roads) is around $17,500, much higher than the $3,000 per household the impact fee committee recommended.
"The citizens of Jackson County, the taxpayers that built everything that's out there now... they're still having to subsidize the new people coming in," he said of the proposal.
Crow said he'd pushed for impact fees in 2007, but was voted down by the BOC at that time.
Specifically, Crow was critical of the following details in the impact fee committee report:
• That more roads should be included in the report that need to be upgraded due to growth. Crow said that an additional $58.5 million would be needed to improve more roads, pushing the total cost of road upgrades to $177.5 million.
• That the impact fee proposal doesn't provide for acquiring more land for parks and recreation until 2037 and that the report inflated the amount of available land the county already owns for parks. Crow said that some of the county-owned property listed in the report are buffer tracts and not suitable for park development. The report suggested the county owned enough land for future parks and that impact fee funds should be used for the first 10 years to pay back existing property purchases. But Crow said that the county is actually short nearly 200 acres in park space based on the formula used in the report and that in addition to acquiring more land, impact fees should also be used to develop parks with infrastructure.
• That the committee hadn't analyzed the actual cost of growth first then developed an impact fee based on that data rather than coming up with a number first, then allocating that to various projects.
THE PUSHBACK
During the debate over impact fees, Crow made a motion to have the impact fee committee take another look and bring back a new proposal, but his motion died for the lack of a second. Kicking the issue back to the committee would delay the implementation of impact fees for another six months, county officials said.
Members of the impact fee committee also pushed back against Crow's arguments during the Aug. 1 meeting, saying the fee system has to begin somewhere.
"As the old saying goes, a bird in the sack is better than two in the bush," said committee member Walter Barnett. "So at least we've got something to start with. We can set here and talk all night long and have all kinds of committee meetings and it could go on for two years, but you still haven't resolved it. We have got a working solution right here tonight. Let's go forward and forget about the horseplay."
Another committee member, Donald Childs, said he thought even the $3,000 fee might be too high.
"At $3,000, you're still gonna push everyone into the cities (through developers seeking annexations to avoid county impact fees) and make them grow and I don't know, what is the amount you want to go to, Mr. Crow?" he said.
Roberts said the committee had discussed fees from between $2,500 and $5,000 and eventually settled on the $3,000 per household number.
Tim Cornelison said he was concerned about the affordability of housing and how impact fees might affect that. He said that new employers in the county are looking for employees and that many employees are having to come from out of the county.
"If we keep pushing the price of the homes higher and higher, it is going to impact us and our ability to have those service people as well," he said.
Another committee member, Keith Hayes, said that newcomers buying a new house do pay a share of the costs they create.
"He pays for water, sewer, storm drain, the roads, the grading, the entrance, the deceleration lanes, pump stations, forced mains — all of that is paid by that new person who moves into this county," he said, noting that those things are impacts the county doesn't have to pay for.
"The people moving in here are making an investment in this county," Hayes said.
