Jackson County’s daily COVID-19 rate has declined slightly over the past week.
As of Jan. 24, the 7-day moving average is 110.7 cases per day, down from 148.9 the week prior (Jan. 17).
Over the past two weeks, Jackson County has seen 1,817 confirmed cases. That’s still significantly higher than the state average on a per capita basis.
The county also surpassed 17,000 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic with 17,158 total cases.
There have been 234 COVID-19 related deaths in the county and 14 probable COVID-related deaths.
Meanwhile, area hospitals are still seeing high numbers of COVID patients. As of Jan. 24, Northeast Georgia Medical Center was treating 321 COVID patients across its facilities. One month prior, on Dec. 24, that total was 77.
Jackson County the numbers
Total cases: 17,158
Deaths: 234
Probable deaths: 14
Fully vaccinated: 46%
Booster: 17%
