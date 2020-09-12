Christine Dalton has announced her candidacy to run for the District 3 seat on the Jefferson City Council.
Dalton has lived in Jefferson for over 14 years with her husband and children.
She is a graduate of Shorter College in Rome and received her Masters in Social Work from the University of Georgia.
Dalton has owned Integrity Counseling and Personal Development for the last 12 years and works as a mental health therapist.
She is active with the Downtown Development Authority, Jefferson Community Theater, and a member at Galilee Christian Church. She enjoys volunteering for different events and activities in the community.
“Ghandi said. ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world.’ I am eager to represent part of this town I love. I want to influence change in our town to address the growth while preserving the nature that makes it such a great place to live. I can be reached at 770-654-1561 by call or text during the campaign and afterward."
