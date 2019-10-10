DANA PHILLIPS

1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
● Transparency - The board of education has a responsibility to share how our tax dollars are spent. Most parents are still working during the current meeting times; live streaming meetings will ensure residents can see and hear what happens. We need to work towards erasing conflicts of interest and be 100% transparent in all actions.
● Communication - Parents and city residents should be allowed to speak before the board of education without getting clearance from the superintendent. The superintendent reports to the board: how can he have the authority to screen community input? The board should have a monthly newsletter that goes to all families attending Jefferson City Schools. As an elected official it is the board’s responsibility to communicate in an effective and timely manner to concerns brought to their attention.
● Advocacy - We need to advocate for all students, but especially those who require additional resources and support. These students and educators should have every resource to do their job at 100%. Special Education isn’t easy and there should be a large support network for these families and educators.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
● We have to address out-of-district students in a fair and balanced manner. If we lack building infrastructure, or have to increase class size to 30+ to support a certain number of out-of-district students, then we need to say no. If infrastructure supports adding additional students, then a more rigorous application process needs to be created and tuition should be adjusted annually when the millage rates are decided.
● We have to address class sizes. In many cases, we have already outgrown the existing buildings. Because of waivers filed by the board of education, the school system is allowed to modify class size restrictions established by the Georgia Board of Education. While this may have been a wise decision in 2016, with our continued growth this isn’t okay, especially when students are having to climb over furniture and backpacks to get out of classrooms. We need to address classroom and school infrastructure to ensure our buildings meet our continued growth.
● We are at a point where our school system needs a full-time superintendent. We have seen a more than 100% increase in our student body. We are currently serving 3,969 students and we all know more are coming as young families move here for the school system. With this continued growth, we will need to have an individual who can be in the office 40 hours a week.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
● Top challenges include continued reliance on technology, continued growth and demand from parents for more academic and vocational offerings. Jefferson has an extremely proud athletic tradition, and we should extend that gusto to provide equitable resources for academics and other extracurricular activities. All of these things support the system’s educational mission, “to maintain and improve student achievement by providing a challenging instructional program that meets the needs of all students.”
● We must face the reality that Jefferson can no longer be run as a small town. Things need to be codified and memorandums of understanding need to be created between the school system and the city. This also means tackling “gentlemen’s agreements” and making things official and transparent. It means committing to transparency in hiring processes, in decision making, and future long-term growth plans for the school system.
● We need to set term limits for elected officials to ensure that leaders are innovative and face change head on. We don’t need people being told not to run because their last name isn’t well known in the community, and we need to encourage newcomers who want to get involved and give them an opportunity to sit at the table and share their ideas. Change is good.
● We have to begin making hard decisions and being proactive about issues affecting our schools and community. We have to ensure ALL students are granted the same resources and have equal opportunities for success. We have to ensure ALL staff are well equipped and qualified for their positions, especially those who teach special education. (Among JMS special education courses, 77.78% are currently taught by under-qualified teachers; at JHS, 38.89% of special education courses are taught by under-qualified teachers. - Stats provided by the Georgia Board of Education.)
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
● I have been a Jefferson resident since the beginning of 2004 when my family moved here from Gwinnett County. I have been married for 19 years and we have three children who have spent their entire academic careers at Jefferson City Schools. I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Women’s Studies with a minor in Human Development and Family Sciences from the University of Georgia.
During my tenure at UGA, I co-founded an internet advocacy group to assist the residents of Jefferson and Jackson County with subpar internet service. Through countless hours of work with local, state and federal politicians, Windstream executives, and other alternative internet service providers, the residents of Jefferson and Jackson County saw their internet speeds and reliability increase, thanks to a roughly 30 million dollar investment by Windstream the community. We have also seen two alternative providers also begin to service our city and county. Because of this work, the University of Georgia offered me a full scholarship and assistantship to attend the Institute for Nonprofit Organizations, where I obtained my Masters degree in Nonprofit Leadership. I spent a year between degrees working at Jefferson High School, where I had the pleasure of working alongside amazing educators and students. I learned about issues that were important to them and their hopes for continued success at Jefferson City Schools. While my career path led me away from the classroom, I still believed there were ways I could positively contribute and advocate for the community. I currently work remotely for PatronManager, a software company based out of New York City that helps nonprofit arts organizations manage their entire operations on the Salesforce platform. I also still manage and run the Jefferson/Jackson County Windstream problems group and assist residents on Nextdoor when internet issues pop up.
