Former Jackson Herald reporter Priscilla Daves, 71, died last week of complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Daves, who had a long battle with cancer, was in a Marietta nursing home where she reportedly contracted the virus and died on April 15.
She was a reporter for The Jackson Herald in the late 1970s and early 1980s and later worked for other newspapers before moving into public relations and government communications positions.
See full obituary elsewhere in this issue.
