The investigation is continuing into allegations of child molestation at a Jefferson daycare center.
Officials said that they have interviewed a number of other children from the center to see if there are other cases. Around 20 incident reports have been filed with the Jefferson Police Department from parents concerned that their child might have been a victim.
On Jan. 12, Alexander Tredway, 18, was charged with two counts of child molestation, sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children involving two victims.
Tredway worked at the Bright Beginnings Pre-School in Jefferson. He was reportedly hired in August.
According to an incident report filed on Jan. 8 by the JPD, a 6-year-old victim's parents reported an incident with her daughter to officials on Jan. 7. At least one incident reportedly happened in a playhouse within the daycare center.
Another victim was a 4-year-old boy, according to reports.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is also investigating the circumstance surrounding the incidents.
