Some downtown Commerce restaurants will continue to operate with curbside service though a ban on dine-in service was lifted by Gov. Brian Kemp. That’s what Commerce Main Street director Natalie Thomas expects after talking with some restaurant owners who don’t want to navigate the restrictions required to re-open dine-in service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve talked to a couple of the restaurants, and they’re going to continue with curb-side service, just partly because the regulations are pretty strict,” Thomas told the Commerce Downtown Development Authority (DDA) April 27, “and most of our restaurants have limited staff … it’ just a little bit cumbersome. So, I think they’re continuing for the most part with curbside service, which is fine.”
Some of the regulations include limiting no more than 10 patrons per 500 square feet inside a restaurant and limiting party size to no more than six per table. Salad bars and buffets are not allowed, and items from self-service stations (drink, condiment areas) must be removed and provided to patrons by employees.
Employers must also screen and evaluate workers who show signs of illness. All employees are required to wear masks at all times.
Thomas said that she’s talked with managers of other cities, “and they’re kind of getting that same vibe from their restaurants, that curbside is working, so let’s not rush into something.”
Meanwhile, multiple downtown Commerce businesses have benefitted federal grant money available due to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. According to Thomas, eight business received funds from the payroll protect plan program.
Thomas noted that $300 million more in federal funding became available on April 27.
She said Commerce’s downtown businesses have tried to rally around one another amid the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Most everybody has seen a definite decline in their sales … But I think overall our downtown businesses, they’re working together and trying to promote each other and just kind of trying to ride it out,” she said.
In other news, the DDA:
•heard that surveys and sight plans have been received for home construction projects under its CHIP grant.
•heard that the May 9 Cruise in Commerce and June 11 Farm to Table festival have been rescheduled for the fall due to coronavirus concerns. Commerce’s music and fireworks event is still scheduled for June 26, as of now. The Easter Parade and Spring Clean-up, scheduled earlier this month, were both cancelled.
•discussed plans for a new elevator at the civic center and the remodeling of the restrooms at the facility. Bids are being collected for the work. The DDA hopes to have the projects completed while the building is closed to the public under COVID-19 restrictions. SPLOST funds will be applied to these projects.
•discussed raising rental pricing at the civic center to bring those rates more in line with similar area venues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.