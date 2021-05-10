TJ Dearman was overwhelmingly re-elected as chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party Saturday. It was the second vote taken by the county group following a ruling by the district GOP committee that the elections had to be redone due to problem with the April county convention.
“I am excited to say that the era of chaos and division we’ve seen in this party for so long has come to an end. Our team has outlined a clear vision that, with the help of our hardworking members, can become a reality," Dearman said. "When united, as a team, we can achieve the impossible.”
Dearman was challenged by Hoschton city councilman Adam Ledbetter.
"TJ is a passionate GOP chairman and I wish him luck," Ledbetter said. "I will continue to work with the TJ and the young Republicans GOP to try and win in 2022. I hope he takes the time to reach out to our younger Republicans and I will help in anyway."
