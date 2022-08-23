The calling to protect and serve doesn’t end when a police officer takes their badge off at the end of a shift. Commerce Police Department Cpl. David Emerson was an example of that during a recent incident where he and his wife, Marilyn, drove up on a wreck near their home.
Cpl. Emerson said they were traveling home after grocery shopping on Sunday, July 31, when they came across a wreck on Borders Rd. in Banks County. The couple immediately recognized the vehicle and knew the driver.
Emerson said the vehicle was embedded in some trees and you could still see the smoke/debris coming out the windows from the airbag. Emerson told his wife to call 911 while he helped get the door open on the vehicle.
The driver was lying over the center console and his body was limp.
“I couldn’t get a pulse. There was no breathing,” Emerson said.
Emerson worked to slowly move the man’s body to make sure he didn’t cause further injury. He climbed into the vehicle to get a better look at how he could help.
“I got his body up, finally, and couldn’t get a pulse on him anywhere,” Emerson recalled.
The car was still filled with the airbag debris and it was difficult to breath. Broken glass was also scattered throughout the vehicle.
Emerson got the victim’s seat back and climbed on the center console to begin CPR. After about 30 chest compressions, the victim began showing signs of breathing.
“So I continued on doing it and kept the airway open,” he recalled.
“I watched as my husband pounded on the driver’s chest to get a pulse,” Marilyn Emerson said. “After a few very long moments, the driver returned a pulse and began breathing. The situation was still critical, and while we waited for Banks County Sheriff’s Office and EMTs to arrive, [he] never left the driver’s side. Though there were minimal cognitive responses from the driver, Cpl. Emerson continued to hold the preservation of life as his number one concern.”
Emerson was ultimately able to get some cognitive responses from the man. He remembers that 2-3 times, the man responded to him by nodding his head.
Banks County first responders arrived and worked to get the victim out of the vehicle. He was ultimately transported to the hospital. Emerson checked on him for several days and was told the man was doing OK.
Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon noted the department is proud of Cpl. Emerson’s life-saving actions that evening.
“We are proud of the actions taken by Cpl. David Emerson,” said Chief Harmon. “He, like other members of our department, have taken an oath to serve the people of our community. That oath and our willingness to care for others extends into our off-duty time. Cpl. Emerson is an excellent example of a police officer. He has dedicated his life to the service of others first as a United States Marine and now as a police officer for the Commerce Police Department. We are proud of Cpl. David Emerson and thankful that his swift decisive action while off duty helped to save a life.”
Cpl. Emerson noted it was a collaborative effort with Banks County first responders. He recalls hearing the Banks County sirens coming and how thankful he was to hear them on their way. CPD and Banks County first responders often work together for back-up or when incidents cross city/county lines, so Emerson is familiar with many of the county’s first responders.
“It was great to know that there were a couple of them right there,” Emerson said.
Emerson’s wife also played a critical role in the encounter, by constantly relaying information and updates to 911 dispatchers.
“I got to learn a lot about myself in that moment and so did [my wife],” Emerson recalled.
Cpl. Emerson has been with the CPD for almost two years. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Marines Corps for 15 years. He said a career in law enforcement was meant for him.
“I love it. I honestly do. I really love my job,” he said. “…I truly feel that every day, I get to do something to help somebody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.