One of the men charged with killing Jefferson High School student Elijah DeWitt has entered a plea of not guilty in Gwinnett County.
Kemare Bryan, 18, recently entered a not guilty plea according to 11Alive television in Atlanta. Bryan and Chandler Richardson, 19, were both indicted by a Gwinnett County Grand Jury for the Oct. 5 shooting of DeWitt outside a Dave & Busters restaurant in Gwinnett County.
