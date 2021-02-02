The Jackson County Democratic Party wants to expand the number of polling places in Jackson County and make Spanish-language ballots more available in the county.
The group is also opposed to a bid by the county's Republican Party leaders to enact legislation that would give the GOP control over the Jackson County Board of Elections.
Local Democratic Party chairman Pete Fuller said he would present three recommendations to the elections board when it meets Feb. 10. Topping the list is an expansion of polling locations beyond the four currently being used.
The board of elections reduced the number of voting precincts from 13 to four a few years ago under the urging of Republican leader Ron Johnson, who was for a time chairman of the elections board.
Johnson has since called for expanding the number to seven or eight precincts.
But the push to expand the number of voting locations could run into problems of staffing additional sites with poll workers.
In a related move, Fuller is also proposing that voting precincts be moved to "more inclusive public facilities." He noted that all four current voting locations are in large, majority-white churches.
"We would like to see a preference for public spaces over churches when available, i.e. the Jefferson Civic Center vs Hope Crossing," Fuller said. "This is not saying there have been any issues with the current polling places, but members of the community have reached out about it being something they are concerned about."
DECRIES GOP MOVE
Fuller also released a statement in opposition to local GOP chairman TJ Dearman's call for the county's elections board to be taken over by members of the local Republican Party. Dearman wants to change legislation that governs the board to allow the "majority party" in the county to control the chairmanship and two members of the 5-member board.
"The proposal by the Jackson Republicans to replace the non-partisan chairman with a ‘majority party’ appointee is a blatant power grab from a party that has lost the ability to persuade with facts and reason," he said.
Fuller also took a shot at the current two GOP elections board members.
"If the current Jackson County Republican Party leadership feels they are not being treated fairly by this board, I would advise them to act more responsibly, place respected people into leadership vs. the liars and pranksters currently in power, and make their arguments in a logical and convincing manner," Fuller said.
Fuller suggested that the GOP's efforts were designed to have Johnson put back in as elections board chairman, a move that Johnson denied in a social media post.
"I am a resident of Hart County and registered to vote in Hart County," he said, a situation what would disqualify him from serving on the Jackson County Board of Elections.
Johnson resigned as the board's non-partisan chairman after it was revealed he continued to be active in state GOP political work and was not really non-partisan.
Although Johnson may live in another county, he has continued to serve on the Jackson County GOP's executive committee and went before the Jackson County elections board before the Jan. 5 runoff balloting in a bid to question the voting status of over 1,000 voters who had changed their address.
The effort was part of a national move by a Texas GOP activist group to limit absentee voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.