The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot during a domestic call on Friday (Nov. 5) has died. Deputy Lena Marshall died around 3:50 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 8).
“As Sheriff, and on behalf of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it is with a heavy heart that I advise you all that we lost Deputy Lena Marshall around 3:50 p.m. today,” Sheriff Janis Mangum said in a brief update Monday. “Once arrangements have been made, we will provide that information. Please respect the privacy of Deputy Marshall’s family at this difficult time.”
Marshall is the first female officer to die in the line of duty in Jackson County.
The JCSO opened the “Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall Benefit Fund” at Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, Georgia. Donations can be made at any Northeast Georgia Bank.
