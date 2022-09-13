Jefferson’s city manager Priscilla Murphy recently informed the city council that ChanElizabeth Development is in the process of withdrawing its application to modify zoning conditions for a 67.19-acre single-family detached subdivision, which would be located on Sailors Rd. and Mauldin Rd.
During the Sept. 12 city council meeting, Murphy said the developer emailed that they planned to withdraw after listening to feedback from the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission.
The JTPC had recommended denial of a change in the minimum heated floor space on Sept. 6.
ChanElizabeth originally requested a change to 1,400 sq. ft. from 1,800 sq. ft. for a one-story home and 2,000 sq. ft. for a two-story home.
Representative Ethan Frazier also said the development could do 1,600 sq. ft. for the 65 ft. lots and keep the 1,800 and 2,000 sq. ft. requirements for the 75 ft. lots.
He added about 60 of the 130 homes would have the reduction, which would help the 55+ community who wish to “downsize” and have less upkeep.
“Because of the larger house sizes in the area and because the larger house size was a principal justification for approving the PCD development in staff’s view, staff recommends denial of the request,” city staff wrote in the recommendation.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business September 6, the JTPC recommended:
• to approve the annexation of 4.42 acres into Jefferson and zoning change of R-1 (Single Family Residential) for a single-family dwelling to be located on Legg Rd. and state Route 82.
• to approve a modification of the zoning conditions in PCD (Planned Community Development) to allow up to 45 building permits to be issued in the first year, as well as the second year, after the final plat is approved for a 52.92-acre single-family detached subdivision to be located on Peachtree Rd. and Glenfield Dr.
