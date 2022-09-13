Jefferson’s city manager Priscilla Murphy recently informed the city council that ChanElizabeth Development is in the process of withdrawing its application to modify zoning conditions for a 67.19-acre single-family detached subdivision, which would be located on Sailors Rd. and Mauldin Rd.

During the Sept. 12 city council meeting, Murphy said the developer emailed that they planned to withdraw after listening to feedback from the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission.

