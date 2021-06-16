Developers of a proposed large, and controversial, subdivision in Commerce met with citizens on June 14 in an effort to answer questions and tamp-down the pushback the project's gotten at recent planning board meetings.
The proposed 400+ home development would be the largest single residential project in Commerce's history. It would cover 181 acres off of Hwy. 441 South and White Hill Rd.
Action on the project has been tabled twice before the Commerce Planning Commission and it is expected to come back up at that board's June meeting later this month.
Many of the complaints aired at the June 14 meeting revolved around potential traffic and infrastructure problems. Several speakers said that White Hill Rd. is a popular "cut-through" route for people wanting to get to Hwy. 441. Adding a major subdivision off the road would cause a major traffic problem, they said, especially for those wanting to cross the southbound lane of Hwy. 441 to go north on the highway.
Shawn Jones pointed out that White Hill Rd. is a county route and Hwy. 441 is a state route, both outside of the City of Commerce's control.
Speakers also said Commerce doesn't have good enough water pressure in the area for a development of this size.
One speaker said that if allowed, the development would become just one of many new residential projects to come to Commerce, something that would change the community.
Nate Johnson, a property appraiser who lives near the proposed development, said it would become part of a larger national problem. Citing a 2019 Wall Street Journal story, Johnson said the nation will experience a huge housing glut in 15 years as baby-boomers retire and die. He cited a lower birthrate nationally and said that younger people aren't buying as many houses.
In addition, Johnson said a housing bust is looming and that a large number of foreclosures will soon hit the market after Covid loan restrictions allow banks to once again begin foreclosure proceedings.
Johnson said he had moved from Florida to Commerce to get away from massive development. Several other speakers also said they had moved to the area to flee growth in other communities where they previously lived.
"Let Commerce be Commerce," Johnson said.
THE PROPOSAL
Keith Cook of Cook Properties in Gainesville spoke about the development plans and said his firm wouldn't be investing in such a large project if he thought there wouldn't be buyers coming to the area in the future.
Cook said that the oversupply of residential building lots that resulted from the Great Recession had cleared up.
"People are moving to Atlanta, people are moving to Commerce," he said.
Cook said that the development would more than pay its way in additional costs to the Commerce School System. Although several members of the audience questioned his data, Cook said that on average, 38-41 student would be generated for every 100 homes in the development and projected the subdivision would bring in 158 new students. He said that all of those wouldn't hit the school system at one time, but would rather be spread out over years as the development is built out between 2022 and 2029.
Cook said the project would pay $3 million in building and development fees and $2.4 million per year in property taxes.
Under the project's current proposal, the development would be built in five phases with 112 townhouses built first. Those are proposed to have 1,600 sq. ft. with a two-car garage and costing $240,000 and up.
Phase two would be 131 single family homes of 1,800-2,600 sq. ft. costing $300,000 and up.
Phase three would be the community's amenity area, which calls for a pool, clubhouse, two pickleball courts, a community garden, playground, dog park and walking trails.
Phase four would be the remaining 175 single family homes of 2,000-3,200 sq. ft. each priced at $400,000 and up.
Phase five would be the development of 14.5 acres of around 10 commercial businesses.
The design of the homes in the community could become an issue. Some planning commission members previously voiced opposition to subdivisions with front-facing garages, a style they say isn't in keeping with the overall Commerce aesthetics. Many of the homes shown in the proposed development's paperwork do have front-facing garages.
Cook also submitted data that says the project's home prices would be higher than other nearby subdivisions and higher than the overall average of homes sold in Commerce over the last 12 months.
"We're here to bring a quality development to Commerce," he said.
