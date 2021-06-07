A public meeting hosted by developers of a massive subdivision in Commerce will be held next week.
Cooke Properties of Gainesville, developers of the proposed residential project on Whitehill School Rd. and Hwy. 441, are hosting the meeting on June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
The proposed project of over 400 homes has sparked controversy in Commerce and drawn pushback from some neighbors at recent planning commission meetings.
Action on the plan has been delayed twice before the city planning board and the design of the project has been changed from its original concept.
The project, named "The Village At Harmony Grove," is the single largest residential community ever proposed in Commerce. The subdivision would cover some 181 acres.
Under the new proposal, developers have reduced the proposed number of townhouses from 200 to 112 and single family homes have been cut from 370 to 327. In addition, a proposed commercial strip along Hwy. 441 has been expanded to allow for more business development and the project's amenity area has been expanded.
Under the new proposal, the community would be built in five phases with the 112 townhouses built first. Those are proposed to have 1,600 sq. ft. with a two-car garage and costing $240,000 and up.
Phase two would be 131 single family homes of 1,800-2,600 sq. ft. costing $300,000 and up.
Phase three would be the community's amenity area, which calls for a pool, clubhouse, two pickleball courts, a community garden, playground, dog park and walking trails.
Phase four would be the remaining 175 single family homes of 2,000-3,200 sq. ft. each priced at $400,000 and up.
Phase five would be the development of 14.5 acres of around 10 commercial businesses.
The design of the homes in the community could become an issue. Some planning commission members have voiced opposition to subdivisions with front-facing garages, a style they say isn't in keeping with the overall Commerce aesthetics. Many of the homes shown in the proposed development's paperwork do have front-facing garages.
The developers also submitted data that says the project's home prices would be higher than other nearby subdivisions and higher than the overall average of homes sold in Commerce over the last 12 months.
Developers also say the project would pay $3 million in building and development fees and $2.4 million per year in property taxes.
